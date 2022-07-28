Pima County preparing for Primary Election on August 2

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Elections Director, Constance Hargrove, addressed the community Thursday, as many people prepare to vote in the primary.

"Arizona elections officials, whether it's the recorder, elections director or poll workers, work very hard to make sure the election is safe, fair and secure," said Hargrove.

Hargrove emphasized security at the polls and Pima County's continued commitment to making sure votes are cast and counted accurately.

"When we have ballots there are always two people that will be with those ballots, whether we are transmitting them from the recorder's office to our office, whether we are locking them in the vault after they are counted," said Hargrove.

On election day in-person voters will have more options thanks to the county's new system. For the first time ever, Pima County residents can fill out their ballot at any of the 129 vote centers.

"Instead of just one place that you can go and vote, there's 129 places where you can go and vote. That's the difference," said Pima County Communications Director, Mark Evans.

Over 130,000 people have already voted in Pima County through mail or at any early voting site.

"Whatever works better for the public, we are always willing to take a look at that as long as it stays in within the context of the law," said Hargrove.