Pima County pools and splash pads reopen Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Residents of Pima County will have a chance to cool off this summer for the first time in over a year.

Pima County pools and splash pads are set to reopen Saturday, May 29. The county is changing some summer swimming programs for the season, and differ at each location.

Earlier this year, the county began hiring and training lifeguards to staff the pools. The CDC says they're not aware of any scientific studies of COVID-19 spread in pools or other aquatic venues. Health experts say the chlorine used in pools kills COVID-19 and other virus.

"We will do the basics that the CDC has put out for pools. That is sanitation standards, expectation levels and cleanliness of the facility," Pima County Parks and Recreation Program Manager Grant Bourguet told KGUN 9 earlier this year.

Visit Pima County's website for all the details on its pools and splash pads.

Check out the map of all the pools and splash pads located around the Tucson area below. (NOTE: Some facilities in the map below may still be closed or operating at limited capacity. Call before arriving.)

