Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Pima County pools and splash pads reopen Saturday

items.[0].videoTitle
Pima County is actively hiring lifeguards to staff their nine pools.
Brandi Fenton Park splash pad
Posted at 8:42 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 11:45:24-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Residents of Pima County will have a chance to cool off this summer for the first time in over a year.

Pima County pools and splash pads are set to reopen Saturday, May 29. The county is changing some summer swimming programs for the season, and differ at each location.

Earlier this year, the county began hiring and training lifeguards to staff the pools. The CDC says they're not aware of any scientific studies of COVID-19 spread in pools or other aquatic venues. Health experts say the chlorine used in pools kills COVID-19 and other virus.

"We will do the basics that the CDC has put out for pools. That is sanitation standards, expectation levels and cleanliness of the facility," Pima County Parks and Recreation Program Manager Grant Bourguet told KGUN 9 earlier this year.

Visit Pima County's website for all the details on its pools and splash pads.

Check out the map of all the pools and splash pads located around the Tucson area below. (NOTE: Some facilities in the map below may still be closed or operating at limited capacity. Call before arriving.)

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.