Pima County poll workers to count throughout week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Poll workers continue to make sure every vote is counted and the job is no easy task. Pima County may even be counting until next week, while we won't have official results until the election is certified December 1.

KGUN 9 spoke with a democratic observer in the tabulation room as well as Pima County's republican chair to see how this election is going and when we can expect the final results.

"The issues that I understand have to do primarily with duplicate ballots, and that's ballots that the tabulating machines were unable to read for a number of reasons," Brian Bickel said.

When technical issues happen observers from both sides of the aisle are there to make sure each ballot gets properly counted. Democratic observer Brian Bickel is one of those workers making sure this election is fair.

"And that's one of the reasons it's taking longer this year because we are having to do an extraordinarily large number of duplicate ballots due to technical difficulties," Bickel said.

Meanwhile across the aisle, Pima County Republican Chair Woman Shelley Kais says they too are ready to handle any issues should they arise.

"So we were able to put about 700 people working in the polls, and about 500 people observing in the polls," Kais said. "So we felt really good that we deployed a group of individuals to be out there."

Tabulating in Pima County is expected to continue through the week. When it comes to Arizona official numbers, you'll have to wait longer.

"So we're going to know in Pima County...in about a week, week and a half and then we'll know for sure when we certify the election on December 1st,"Kais said.