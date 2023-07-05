Pima County opening registration for its after-school recreation programs this Thursday

Pima County will open registration for its after-school recreation programs this Thursday, July 6.

The programs are available at six county community centers for the entire 10-month school year, for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Program activities include, board and table games, special events, group games, arts and crafts, and sports, according to a news release.

Programs run from school dismissal until 6 p.m. at most locations, Mondays-Fridays.

The programs are $50 per month, per child, with a $40 fee for each additional child in the same family. Reduced fees are available, $15 per month, per child, and $12 for each additional child, for children who are enrolled in the National School Lunch Program, SNAP, AHCCCS, foster children or who are in similar assistance programs.

The programs will take place at the following centers:

