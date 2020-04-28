Pima County One-Stop starts free virtual Employability Skills classes

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County One-Stop is starting virtual Employability Skills classes on Monday, April 27.
Since in-person classes have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new Employability Skills online class is free and open to the public.
The class part of the approval process for those seeking funding for job training/education, according to a press release from Pima County Community Services.
Class has been divided into seven units and those who participate have seven days to finish the course. A new online course begins each Monday.
Below is a list what participants need:
- A Gmail email account to access the Google Classroom platform
- If you don’t have one, that’s not a problem.Clients can fill out the Online Employability Class Enrollment Form, and we will help you get started
- Some comfort using technology
- A smart phone, tablet or computer
- Internet access
Pima County One-Stop staff will also offer one-on-one assistance over the phone or in-person for individuals who don't feel comfortable taking an online course.
To sign up call the One-Stop’s Dislocated Worker Hotline at 520-724-5735.