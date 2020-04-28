Menu

Pima County One-Stop starts free virtual Employability Skills classes

Posted at 5:10 PM, Apr 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-27 20:10:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County One-Stop is starting virtual Employability Skills classes on Monday, April 27.

Since in-person classes have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new Employability Skills online class is free and open to the public.

The class part of the approval process for those seeking funding for job training/education, according to a press release from Pima County Community Services.

Class has been divided into seven units and those who participate have seven days to finish the course. A new online course begins each Monday.

Below is a list what participants need:

  • A Gmail email account to access the Google Classroom platform
  • If you don’t have one, that’s not a problem.Clients can fill out the Online Employability Class Enrollment Form, and we will help you get started
  • Some comfort using technology
  • A smart phone, tablet or computer
  • Internet access

Pima County One-Stop staff will also offer one-on-one assistance over the phone or in-person for individuals who don't feel comfortable taking an online course.

To sign up call the One-Stop’s Dislocated Worker Hotline at 520-724-5735.

