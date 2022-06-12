Pima County officials urge caution during weekend of extreme heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Signs warning of extreme heat were posted on the entrance of Sabino Canyon Recreation Area on Sunday.

"We came to hike 7 Falls," said hiker, Yesica Melo.

While many stayed indoors, Melo and her friends took the risk and wanted to make the most of their visit to Tucson.

"My friends just went to see if they could pick somebody up over there. There are some people out there that are struggling right now. It's pretty hot," said Melo.

Every Summer, Pima County Sheriff's Department Search, and Rescue saves the lives of hikers facing heat exhaustion.

"Once it gets too hot, you never know how your body is going to react. If you still have a ways to go to get out, you're going to be struggling," said Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue Supervisor, Steve Ferree.

During extreme heat events, the Pima County Health Department recommends taking the following precautions:



Finishing outdoor activities before 10 a.m.

Drinking plenty of water (1 to 2 liters per hour)

Call 9-1-1 if you feel sick and need help

"However long it took for them to get in that position, it's going to take us at least that long. We have to gather our resources, make sure we have the appropriate equipment, get to the trailhead, and hike to where you are at," said Ferree.

Next time, Melo said she will be sure to check the forecast before hitting the trails.

"Check the weather. Don't go out there. It's too hot," said Melo.