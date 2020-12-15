Pima County offering utility assistance during COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is providing utility assistance to Tucsonans who are experiencing financial hardships related to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, KGUN 9 reached out to Tucson Water to find out how many families are getting help.

So far, Tucson Water has approved 225 residential applications.

"We know financial hardships related to COVID-19 have created a high demand for utility assistance. Pima County and the City of Tucson are committed to working together to provide as much assistance as possible in a timely manner, but you need to act now to help us help you," Pima County said in a statement.

For information on how you can receive utility assistance, visit Pima County's website.

There is no deadline, but assistance programs are first-come, first-served.

Also, a reminder that Friday, Dec. 18 is the deadline for small businesses to apply for up to $4,000 in a one-time utility grant.

Those grants are distributed by the YWCA Southern Arizona.