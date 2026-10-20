Pima County offering free legal help for people with certain felony criminal records

PIMA COUNTY, AZ — Pima County is offering legal help for people with certain felony criminal matters.

The Pathway to Progress Legal Clinic is scheduled for November 10th. Services include help sealing criminal records, restoring civil rights, and resolving certain warrants.

Applications are due October 21st. Click here to apply.

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