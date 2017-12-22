Pima County man sentenced to 340 years in prison for possessing, distributing child pornography

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A Pima County man was sentenced to 340 years in prison for possessing and distributing a large collection of child pornography.

Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement began investigating 61-year-old Kimball Hoff in 2015.

Hoff was convicted November 15, 2017, of twenty accounts of sexual exploitation of a minor under fifteen.

Agents found more than 6,500 images and 800 videos of child pornography, ranging from infant and toddler age to early teens.

Since 2003, HSI has arrested more than 14,000 child predators in the United States.