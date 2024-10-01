Pima County leads state in confirmed rabies cases

Pima County leads Arizona in confirmed rabies cases so far in 2024, according to the Arizona Game & Fish Department.

Thirty-six cases have been confirmed so far this year in Pima County, nearly half of the 77 cases confirmed statewide. Santa Cruz County had 10 confirmed cases and Cochise County had eight.

Arizona Game & Fish said on social media that healthy populations of common carriers, such as foxes and skunks, in these counties may be why.

Game & Fish advised residents to avoid sick and dying wildlife, to make sure their pets and stock are up to date on rabies shots, and to report any sick animals to 1-623-236-7201.