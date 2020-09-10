Menu

Pima County launches text 911 for emergency services

Pima County Sheriff's Department
Pima County 911 Dispatch
Pima County 911 Dispatch
Posted at 10:25 AM, Sep 10, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — "Call if you can, text if you can't."

That's the motto for the newly launched Text 911 program in Pima County.

Those who are in an emergency and cannot talk on the phone can now text the number 911 for help. The Pima County Sheriff's Department says they still prefer those in an emergency call, but the new option is available for those who may be in a situation where that's not possible.

When texting 911, Pima County says the most important step is to tell the dispatcher your location. Pima County also says the service will not work with an internet messaging service -- only with standard SMS text messages.

Click here for a full FAQ on the new text 911 service.

