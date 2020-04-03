Pima County launches nearly two dozen PPE donation sites

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — 19 sites in Pima County are now accepting personal protection equipment (PPE) donations for first responders and health care workers. The county has collected numerous requests from providers who need to properly supply their staff during the fight against COVID-19.

"It's becoming harder to source those items and so we're reaching out to the community if they have some available that are unopened, that they can donate to us, that we can then redistribute out to our healthcare partners. That would be incredibly useful,” said Rebecca O’Brien, a program manager with the health department spearheading donations.

The sites are centered around four local fire departments: Tucson Fire, Rural Metro, Golder Ranch, and Northwest Fire.

“Well, for one, there's a lot of them and they're all throughout Pima County and we want to make sure that folks that do have things to donate and they're willing to donate that they have hopefully easy access to a location near them. And thankfully the fire stations make amazing community partners and they want to help,” said O’Brien.

Here is a full list of what county health will and will not accept.

"If you're willing to donate these items we'd be thrilled and I know our healthcare partners would be thrilled as well,” said O’Brien.

As of now, there is no end date. The bins and locations will stay open until the need for PPEs are met. The donations will go to the health department warehouse where everything will be sanitized and then distributed to local hospitals and care facilities.

For additional questions about donating PPE, email EOCDonations@pima.gov.