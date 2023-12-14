Pima County judge denies request to relocate Clements murder retrial

A Pima County judge denied a request by Christopher Clements' legal team to move his murder retrial out of Tucson.

A Pima County jury could not come to a unanimous decision earlier this year on whether Clements murdered 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012.

Judge James E. Marner declared a mistrial.

On Wednesday, Judge Marner said the retrial would proceed in Tucson in February of 2024.

The court determined there would be no "circus-like" atmosphere that would require moving the trial out of Pima County.

The state recently dismissed another Clements case, where Clements was charged with possessing a sharpened pencil, considered to be contraband in prison.

Jurors found Christopher Clements guilty in the death of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez in 2022.

There is a hearing Friday to discuss the jury questionnaire for the murder trial.



