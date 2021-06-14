Watch
Pima County issues ground-level ozone air pollution advisory

Pima County
County air pollution
Posted at 4:44 PM, Jun 14, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County issued an advisory Monday for ground-level ozone air pollution in the Tucson metro area.

In a news release, the county said people who are sensitive to this type of air pollution should limit their exertion outside between noon and 6 p.m.

"Individuals who are especially sensitive to air pollution may experience shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation, wheezing and breathing discomfort. It is possible that ozone levels may be elevated tomorrow, as well, if weather conditions are similar," the county said.

A number of things can cause ground-level ozone, including vehicle exhaust, power plant emissions gasoline vapors, and more.

Here are some tips from the county in order to reduce the production of ozone:

  • Reduce driving - combine errands into one trip.
  • Ride the bus, walk or share a ride with friends and family.
  • Avoid idling your vehicle’s engine. It wastes gas and causes air pollution.
  • During the summer, re-fuel your car after 6 p.m. when vapors are less likely to form ozone.
  • While re-fueling, always stop at the click.
  • Make sure your gas cap is tightly sealed after re-fueling.
  • Avoid using gas powered lawn and gardening equipment.
  • Check your tire pressure monthly to reduce gasoline use and associated pollution.
  • Conserve electricity to reduce emissions from power plants.

For more information on air pollution, visit PDEQ's website.

