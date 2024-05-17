Pima County: Is your flood insurance updated?

With the monsoon on its way, the Pima County Flood Control District is putting out a reminder to make sure residents have updated flood insurance.

The team said it's especially important if you live in a designated floodplain, or an area that has higher risks of flooding. Data from the 2012 monsoon season notes at least eight homes flooded — none of which were located in a FEMA floodplain.

Although flood control does not keep tabs on individual properties, it offers information on historic floods throughout the county.

Last month, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) upgraded Pima County's flood management classification for doing more than the federal requirements.

That means residents who live in unincorporated parts of the county can get up to 40 percent off of flood insurance premium.

Find more information on flooding insurance at pima.gov/Flood-Insurance.