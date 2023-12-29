Pima County holding job fair for Border Health Program Jan. 5

The Pima County Health Department will hold a job fair on Jan. 5 to fill 19 temporary positions in its Emergency Mitigation and Preparedness division.

The positions will offer operational support for its Border Health Program, including intake, shelter operations support and administering medical screening questionnaires, according to a news release from PCHD.

They will be temporary, full-time positions and include Pima County benefits. Applicants will be required to work weekends. The positions have an end date of June 2024, but may be extended based on need and funding, the news release said.

Applicants can start the process through governmentjobs.com/careers/pima and then interview at the fair. Plan to bring a resume, reagardless of whether or not you apply in advance.

The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Road.

