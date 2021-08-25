Pima County holding anti-graffiti poster contest for kids

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Are you looking to show off your artistic talent?
Pima County's Taking Action Against Graffiti (TAAG) program is holding a poster contest for kids.
Artists are asked to submit an original piece of art that conveys an anti-graffiti message.
Here are the contest rules:
- All participants must be 9 to 18 years old.
- All artwork must be no larger than 8 1/2 x 11".
- One entry per person.
- Parents must sign the submission form if under 18 years of age.
- All original artwork must be submitted by regular mail or email and include a submission form.
Pima County says the winner will receive up to $100 for their artwork.
"The winner and runners-up will be recognized in a community wide news release," said the county.
To enter the contest, fill out this form.
