Pima County holding anti-graffiti poster contest for kids

A graffiti artist at work spray painting a brick wall.
Graffiti Artist
Posted at 10:40 AM, Aug 25, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Are you looking to show off your artistic talent?

Pima County's Taking Action Against Graffiti (TAAG) program is holding a poster contest for kids.

Artists are asked to submit an original piece of art that conveys an anti-graffiti message.

Here are the contest rules:

  • All participants must be 9 to 18 years old.
  • All artwork must be no larger than 8 1/2 x 11".
  • One entry per person.
  • Parents must sign the submission form if under 18 years of age.
  • All original artwork must be submitted by regular mail or email and include a submission form.

Pima County says the winner will receive up to $100 for their artwork.

"The winner and runners-up will be recognized in a community wide news release," said the county.

To enter the contest, fill out this form.

