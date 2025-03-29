Pima County Health Department facing layoffs amid federal grant cuts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Health Department is preparing to lay off more than 20 employees after losing critical federal grant funding.

Officials say the cuts stem from federal decisions preventing the use of previously awarded grant money, leading to a reduction of $1.9 million in pandemic-era programs.

The affected programs focused on increasing vaccination rates and addressing disparities in health outcomes. As a result, the county has been forced to close several contracts, prompting a workforce reduction plan and limiting the department’s ability to provide key community services.

Two major grants have been immediately terminated. One of them, the National Initiative to Address COVID-19 Health Disparities, directly affects eight grant-funded staff positions.

Another program promoting vaccine equity is also impacted, losing 14 full-time positions, three contract licensed practical nurses, and an additional 25 employees.

County officials say the cuts will significantly impact the department’s ability to serve the community.

More updates on this developing story will be provided as further details emerge.