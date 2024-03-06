Pima County gun owners: Report lost, stolen firearms or face fines

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new ordinance from the Pima County Board of Supervisors now requires gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms to police within two days.

If not, they could face anywhere from $300 to $1,000 in fines.

Police need the make, model and serial number to properly track illegal possession and sales of guns.

At Tuesday's BOS meeting, some members of the public came to oppose the ordinance, questioning its legality and how successful it will actually be in solving problems.

"This ordinance is a slap on the hand, not a deterrent, to anyone who wants to obtain a gun," one said.

Others disagreed — including two survivors of the 2011 shooting where a gunman came after Rep. Gabby Giffords.

"$300 I think was your consequence charge for not reporting. That is a very small consequence for possibly saving some lives," another member of the public said.

The ordinance passed 4-1 with Supervisor Steve Christy as the lone "no" vote.

It's set to take effect in April.