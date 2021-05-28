Pima County giving out lottery tickets at two vaccination sites this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Health Department is giving out a limited amount of lottery tickets to Tucsonans who get vaccinated this Memorial Day Weekend.

According to a Facebook post from PCHD, the Arizona Lottery has donated 200 $2 scratcher tickets, which have a maximum prize of $10,000.

One hundred tickets will be available at the Westgate Shopping Center (1785 W. Ajo Way) and the other 100 tickets will be handed out at Pima Community College's Desert Vista Campus (5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz). Both sites are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"Tickets will be given to the first 100 people over the age of 21 getting the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or their first shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which require two doses," PCHD said.