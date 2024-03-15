Pima County Fair holding a job fair this Saturday

Pima County Fair officials are looking for a few good Southern Arizonans to help round out their temporary workforce.

They have roughly 200 positions to fill, and will be interviewing candidates this Saturday, March 16, at the Pima County Fairgrounds Cantina, 11300 S. Houghton Road.

Open jobs include, positions in admissions, food service, guest services, parking, security and shuttle drivers.

Applicants will need to bring a government-issued photo identification and a social security card or birth certificate.

The Pima County Fair job fair will take place from 8 a.m. to noon. Applications can be downloaded ahead of time at pimacountyfair.com/employment

The Pima County Fair runs from April 18 to 28.