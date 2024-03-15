Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Pima County Fair holding a job fair this Saturday

Pima County Fair 2022
Megan Meier
It's been 11 days of rides, games, food and so much more.
Pima County Fair 2022
Posted at 11:11 AM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 14:11:37-04

Pima County Fair officials are looking for a few good Southern Arizonans to help round out their temporary workforce.

They have roughly 200 positions to fill, and will be interviewing candidates this Saturday, March 16, at the Pima County Fairgrounds Cantina, 11300 S. Houghton Road.

Open jobs include, positions in admissions, food service, guest services, parking, security and shuttle drivers.

Applicants will need to bring a government-issued photo identification and a social security card or birth certificate.

The Pima County Fair job fair will take place from 8 a.m. to noon. Applications can be downloaded ahead of time at pimacountyfair.com/employment

The Pima County Fair runs from April 18 to 28.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood