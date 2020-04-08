Menu

Pima County Fair donates billboards to PACC, Community Food Bank

PACC Billboards
Posted at 4:24 PM, Apr 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-08 20:01:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Fair is helping to promote the Pima Animal Care Center and the Community Food Bank by use of its billboards.

Fair organizers are donating some of their Clear Channel Billboards following the event's cancellation.

"We are happy to be able to donate our Fair billboard space to our friends at Pima Animal Care & the Community Food Bank! 2 great local organizations who need our help more than ever!" they said in a tweet.

