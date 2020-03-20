Pima County encourages laid-off employees to apply at grocery stores

TUCSON, Ariz. — About a dozen different stores are hiring immediately; needing help stocking shelves, delivery drivers, and cashiers.

"Over 50,000 people right now that have been effected by these recent business closures, and we're here to help. That's what we do. Thousands of people out of work right now. But on the other side of it, there are employers that are, right now as we speak, desperately in need of employees,” said Michael Gates, the program manager for Pima County One Stop.

Pima County One Stop is working with laid off employees due to recent business closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency will soon have a full list of employers hiring in the county on their website. But in the meantime, Gates said, apply to your local grocery stores.

"As we all have seen, the grocery store shelves are empty. And the food is here, its in the warehouses, but they're having trouble due to a lack of personnel - people - to get the food on the shelf,” said Gates.

Here are some stores advertising their immediate hiring during this pandemic:

Pima County One Stop also provides support services for those who have been laid off and/or looking for a job. One of its services is making referrals for job seekers. But in practicing social distancing, Pima County One Stop will do that for you online and over the phone.

"We're in the process of setting up a hot line number which we'll have in place soon. In the meantime, effected employees as well as employers that are either looking to hire or that are in the process of laying people off or already have, can call our front desk number,” said Gates.

That number is (520) 724-7700, and you can visit its website here.