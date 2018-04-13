Pima County Department of Transportation receives radar speed display grant

Sidney Moyers
5:52 PM, Apr 12, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - The Pima County Department of Transportation was recently awarded a grant of $23,322 from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

This money will be used to buy and install Radar Speed Display Signs at three different locations in the county, according to a Pima County media release. The signs will read the speed of a vehicle and display that number to the driver, which allows them to adjust their speed if needed. 

The signs will be placed at locations where speeding and speed-related crashes are most common.

This money all comes from the Federal Highway Safety Administration Section 402 Program, which is a program that supports state and community programs to help lower the number of deaths and injuries on the highways.

