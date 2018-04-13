TUCSON, Ariz. - An air pollution advisory has been issued by the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality because of the elevated levels of particulate matter.

Due to recent high winds and the usual lack of rain, the excess amount of soot, dust and the suspension of those particles, we are approaching "Unhealthy Levels for Sensitive Individuals." This means that those with heart disease, respiratory disease, children, older adults and those outside for long periods of time should try to limit their time outside.

These small particles can cause coughing, sneezing, a runny nose, shortness of breath and eye, nose, throat and lung irritation. Because of this, those who feel at risk should avoid outside exercise and keep windows and doors shut through Friday.

Hourly updates are made on the PDEQ website and those interested can sign up to receive advisories and other environmental quality notices through email by signing up here.