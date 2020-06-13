Pima County Department of Environmental Quality forecasts improved air quality this weekend

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality forecasts improved air quality over the weekend.

According to PDEQ, the forecast includes winds through the afternoon that will move smoke out of the Tucson metro area.

As wind direction changes, smoke direction will change. PDEQ says if you can smell the smoke, you are breathing the smoke.

Levels of particulate matter and ground level ozone is expected to be lower than what was experienced earlier this week, according to PDEQ.

Since fire situations may be subject to change over the weekend, those who are sensitive to air pollution can check the PDEQ real-time air quality data before making plans for outdoors activities.

The public can find up-to-the-hour air pollution levels visit the PDEQ website.