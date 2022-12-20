Pima County corrections officers to receive pay increases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors have approved a salary increase for corrections officers after a unanimous vote.

Approved in the Tuesday, Dec. 20 public meeting, corrections staff at the Pima County Sheriff's Department will receive a 7.5% pay increase starting Jan. 1, 2023.

Funding for the officers will cost about $1.7 million and will improve the department's retention efforts, according to a press release.

This increase will put corrections officer pay above the pay of detention officers in six other counties.