Pima County corrections officers find hundreds of fentanyl pills while processing new inmate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department says corrections officers recovered a total of 528 fentanyl pills from a single person during his booking process into the Pima County Jail last Monday, Sept. 18.

According to a media release, a Tucson Police Department officer told jail staff prior to the booking process that the individual, who was arrested on various drug charges, may still be in possession of narcotics.

Corrections officers isolated the man, conducting a secondary search of his underwear and body cavity. They say they found M-30 fentanyl pills in both the underwear and cavity searches, "preventing them from entering the jail population," according to the media release.

Pima County medical personal "medically rejected" the man from completing his processing into the jail, as a result of the location of the pills in his body. He was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.