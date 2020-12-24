Pima County corrections officer charged for assaulting inmate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Pima County corrections officer is facing two criminal charges for assaulting an inmate at the county jail.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the incident took place at the Pima County Adult Detention complex in August. Officer Michael Flaminio, 36, was placed on paid administrative leave on Aug. 15, PCSD says.

When supervisory staff reviewed the incident, they realized the incident required further investigation and turned their information over to criminal investigators with PCSD. After completing their investigation, detectives turned over their information to the Pima County Attorney's Office for review. Prosecutors declined to pursue felony charges, PCSD said, but did charge Flaminio with two charges of misdemeanor assault.

Flaminio was cited and released for both assault charges Wednesday and thus was not booked into the Pima County Jail.