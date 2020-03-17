Pima County closes all libraries because of COVID-19 concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County announced the closure of all public libraries Tuesday because of coronavirus concerns.

The decision was made based on recommendations from the Arizona Library Association and guidance from the CDC.

The closure will take effect at the end of the day on March 17, 2020 and will continue until further notice.

Pima County says library staff will be reviewing the possibility of limited reopening of the libraries.

Staff will continue to work and will perhaps take additional action as the health crisis evolves, said Pima County.

Actions include: online reference, curb side pickup of reserves and support to other departments.