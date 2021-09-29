Pima County civil attorney missing after fly fishing near Sedona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A lawyer from the Pima County Attorney's office has been missing since Tuesday evening.

Chris Straub is a civil attorney with the PCAO and head of their public records unit. According to a news release from the PCAO, Straub left his room at 4 p.m. Tuesday to go fly fishing at the Orchid Canyon Resort, north of Sedona along Oak Creek. His wife expected him back at around 6 p.m., but he never returned.

A search and rescue unit from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office are looking for Straub, who the PCAO says is an avid hiker and fly fisherman and is in great health except for some hearing loss. The detective division of PCAO has also offered any assistance in the investigation.

