Pima County center for recently released prisoners deemed 'a success'

The goal of the Pima County Transition Center is to help repeat offenders, and to lower the population of the Pima County Jail.

According to the center's program manager, Doyle R. Morrison, things are going well.

On average nationally, the rate of people being booked back into jail 30 days after release is at 27%. For those who have been through the transition center, that number drops to 11%.

"We believe it has been a success," Morrison said. "Since we started the program, we've dealt with probably around 1,500-plus people that have come through our transition center and utilized our services to navigate the justice system."

Morrison said 90% or more of those individuals do use some sort of services from the center.

The center is working to expand the program to weekends. Right now, it operates 8 a.m.-midnight, Mondays-Fridays.