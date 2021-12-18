Watch
Pima County board to discuss countywide mask mandate for indoor public places

Vadim Ghirda/AP
A medical worker, wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
COVID-19 mask generic
Posted at 7:28 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 21:28:20-05

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors will discuss a countywide mask mandate for indoor public places in a meeting Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The board will discuss adopting rules for the safety and health of the public, which would require people to wear a face mask indoors and when they cannot maintain social distance of at least six-feet, according to an addendum from the Board of Supervisors.

If the board passes the consideration, upon adoption of the resolution, the requirement would be in effect at least through February 28, 2022, depending on COVID cases and hospitalization rates, according to the addendum.

Click here to read the full addendum and resolution.

