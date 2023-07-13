Watch Now
Pima County Board of Supervisors approve rezoning of Quail Canyon Golf Course for housing developments

The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved re-zoning on the northwest side of the Tucson metro area to make way for apartments.
Posted at 7:00 PM, Jul 12, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors have approved a rezoning request clearing the way for a new housing development in the Catalina Foothills.

A developer plans to build 100 homes and 210 apartments on the old Quail Canyon Golf Course.

Supervisors approved the change in zoning in a 4-to-1 vote.

Supervisor Adelita Grijalva was the only dissenting vote.

Some people in the area have expressed concerns over traffic and flooding in the area.

Developers say they are required to extend turn lanes on Oracle Rd. and Rudasill Rd., and are also putting $300,000 toward road improvements.

