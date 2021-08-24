Pima County Attorney's Office rolling back cash bail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Attorney's Office Tuesday released a set of policies aiming to roll back the use of cash bail in county courts.

In a news release Tuesday, the office said Pima County Attorney Laura Conover had reviewed six months of initial court appearance hearings and had drafted a philosophy aiming to end cash bail in the county.

The philosophy, according to the news release, is outlined as follows:

If the arrestee poses an ongoing threat of harm to the community, they should be held.

If the arrestee does not pose an ongoing threat of harm to the community, our prosecutors will recommend release from custody and articulate the conditions of release that will assist the person in returning for their next Court date.

While prosecutors are still required to issue cash bail by Arizona state law, the PCAO says their attorneys will only argue for high cash bonds when "an arrestee poses a risk to community safety." In situations where there is little or no risk to the public, "PCAO will argue for conditions of release that will best serve and protect Pima County," the news release says.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover won a contested Democratic Primary for the position and an uncontested general election in 2020.

