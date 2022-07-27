Pima County Attorney's Office needing volunteer victim advocates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When Maria Avila retired from her career, she knew she wanted to use her free time to give back to the community.

"The ability to just show up for members of this community has been life changing for me," said Avila.

She has also changed the lives of others in the process. Avail is a volunteer victim advocate for the Pima County Attorney's Office.

"A lot of victims are in a state of crisis. They really don't know who to turn to or what resources there are. That's where our volunteers are really instrumental," said Pima County Attorney's Office Victim Services Division Director, Virginia Rodriguez.

Volunteer victim advocates assist law enforcement at the scene of a crime. So far this year, 89 of the 94 calls for a victim advocate involved domestic violence.

"We show up and just try to be as helpful and supportive to the victims in however they prefer. We are never there to tell them what to do, just to try to support them," said Avila.

Volunteers also educate victims about their rights and the services available locally.

"We give them resources as far as shelter information. We do what's called safety planning. We can also provide them with phones that work only for 911 calls," said Pima County Attorney's Office Volunteer Victim Advocate, Nancy Davis.

Davis said it's about being there for someone when they need it most.

"They have a voice. They can be the victim in this situation, but they can take control of what comes after that," said Davis.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer victim advocate for the Pima County Attorney's Office, email vsvolunteers@pcao.pima.gov or call 520-724-5525.