Pima County approves $26 million body camera, taser contract for PCSD

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Body-worn cameras are coming to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The news comes after the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a $26 million contract for the devices at a meeting Tuesday. The contract also provides for data storage and management of the footage from the Scottsdale-based company Axon. Also included in the contract are TASER weapons from the company.

RELATED: Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos requesting body cameras

The contract is set to begin Oct. 1 and expires in 2032. There's no word yet on when deputies would begin wearing the cameras, or who gets them first.

Most law enforcement agencies require or partially use body-worn cameras in Arizona, according to an ABC15 analysis in 2020.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

