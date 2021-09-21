Pima County approves $26 million body camera, taser contract for PCSD

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Body-worn cameras are coming to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
The news comes after the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a $26 million contract for the devices at a meeting Tuesday. The contract also provides for data storage and management of the footage from the Scottsdale-based company Axon. Also included in the contract are TASER weapons from the company.
The contract is set to begin Oct. 1 and expires in 2032. There's no word yet on when deputies would begin wearing the cameras, or who gets them first.
Most law enforcement agencies require or partially use body-worn cameras in Arizona, according to an ABC15 analysis in 2020.
