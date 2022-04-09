Pima County and City of Tucson partner to fill dozens of open positions at job fair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County and the City of Tucson are partnering to fill dozens of open positions at a job fair happening Tuesday, April 19 at Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applicants will have an opportunity to explore open positions and learn what local government offers to employees.

Job seekers can apply on site using a bank of computers. Many departments will also have staff present to answer specific questions.

Pima County has positions open in the following departments:



Sheriff’s Department

Public Defense Services

County Attorney

Fleet Services

Assessor

Elections

Recorder

Library

Community & Workforce Development

Information Technology

Finance

Pima Animal Care Center (PACC)

Health Department

Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation’s – Aquatics Program

The City of Tucson has positions open in these departments:



Tucson Police

Tucson Fire

Tucson Water

Housing and Community Development

Transportation & Mobility

Benefits

Public Safety Communications

Tucson Convention Center

Human Resources

Parks and Recreation

Environmental and General Services

Applicants can explore specific openings in advance at GovernmentJobs.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

