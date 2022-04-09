Pima County and City of Tucson partner to fill dozens of open positions at job fair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County and the City of Tucson are partnering to fill dozens of open positions at a job fair happening Tuesday, April 19 at Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Applicants will have an opportunity to explore open positions and learn what local government offers to employees.
Job seekers can apply on site using a bank of computers. Many departments will also have staff present to answer specific questions.
Pima County has positions open in the following departments:
- Sheriff’s Department
- Public Defense Services
- County Attorney
- Fleet Services
- Assessor
- Elections
- Recorder
- Library
- Community & Workforce Development
- Information Technology
- Finance
- Pima Animal Care Center (PACC)
- Health Department
- Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation’s – Aquatics Program
The City of Tucson has positions open in these departments:
- Tucson Police
- Tucson Fire
- Tucson Water
- Housing and Community Development
- Transportation & Mobility
- Benefits
- Public Safety Communications
- Tucson Convention Center
- Human Resources
- Parks and Recreation
- Environmental and General Services
Applicants can explore specific openings in advance at GovernmentJobs.com.
