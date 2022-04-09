Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Pima County and City of Tucson partner to fill dozens of open positions at job fair

Job fair happening Tuesday, April 19 at Kino Event Center
181107-kino-veterans-job-fair-17-sm_crop.jpg
Gerry Loew
Recent job fair held at theKino Events Center, adjacent to the north stadium at Kino Sports Complex.
181107-kino-veterans-job-fair-17-sm_crop.jpg
Posted at 12:36 PM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 15:36:25-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County and the City of Tucson are partnering to fill dozens of open positions at a job fair happening Tuesday, April 19 at Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applicants will have an opportunity to explore open positions and learn what local government offers to employees.

Job seekers can apply on site using a bank of computers. Many departments will also have staff present to answer specific questions.

Pima County has positions open in the following departments:

  • Sheriff’s Department
  • Public Defense Services
  • County Attorney
  • Fleet Services
  • Assessor
  • Elections
  • Recorder
  • Library
  • Community & Workforce Development
  • Information Technology
  • Finance
  • Pima Animal Care Center (PACC)
  • Health Department
  • Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation’s – Aquatics Program

The City of Tucson has positions open in these departments:

  • Tucson Police
  • Tucson Fire
  • Tucson Water
  • Housing and Community Development
  • Transportation & Mobility
  • Benefits
  • Public Safety Communications
  • Tucson Convention Center
  • Human Resources
  • Parks and Recreation
  • Environmental and General Services

Applicants can explore specific openings in advance at GovernmentJobs.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Enter to win tickets and unlimited ride wristbands!