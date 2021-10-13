Pima County Adult Probation recognizes high achievers in 'Journey to Success' event

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Adult Probation division of the Superior Court in Pima County celebrated some locals who turned their life around.

Now in its second year 'Journey to Success,' the program asks probation officers to nominate their probationers who have changed their behavior and are committed to following a new direction in life.

Those officers — recognizing how tough it can be for people to break the cycle of crime.

One of Tuesdays honorees was Shandra Bailey who says "So a lot of people will do time versus ips because it's very difficult to, to, to just humble yourself enough to listen to somebody else and do what you said you're going to do, what I would say to those people is to take a chance on on to trust somebody, there's good people here."

One of last year's award winners now works as an outpatient program facilitator at a local drug treatment center, and shared her story of success at the event.

