Pima County Administrator Lesher gets contract extension, pay bump

Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher received a significant pay bump and saw her contract extended through 2027 at the Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 7.

With her new contract, Lesher will see her pay go up from $260,000 to $330,000, plus benefits, Pima County said.

The pay increase was to "make her salary comparable to other executives of large governments in the region," said a post on the Pima County website.

"The pay rate also accounts of Lesher's vast experience in the city, state, and federal government," the post said.

The Board hired Lesher in 2022. She replaced Chuck Huckelberry, who retired after a bike accident. Lesher had been serving in an interim capacity since October of 2021, the post said.

Lesher also will receive an annual $6,600 vehicle allowance and $31,000 a year in deferred compensation, the post said. The contract includes two, one-year renewal options.

