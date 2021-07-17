Pima County Administrator assures the health, safety in schools

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry is getting into the dispute between the Governor's Office and Catalina Foothills School District.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey sent a letter to the Catalina Foothills School District telling them it's breaking state law with its plan to send unvaccinated students home to ten days of quarantine, if they're exposed to COVID-19.

Now, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry's written memo saying such a claim is "a serious stretch of the imagination and endangers public health."

In his memo, Huckelberry also expressed that Pima County and the health department is committed to the community and all schools, as everyone works to keep a safe and healthy school.

The school district said it's living up to public health advice from Arizona's own health department.