Pima Community College voted top 50 in the nation for online program

Pima Community College was ranked top 50 out of 200 online colleges and universities in the nation.

Newsweek collaborated with Statista to unveil America's top online colleges and America's top online learning providers.

These rankings were based on a survey of over 9,000 online students as well as research about the institutions.

"It's a great affirmation of the work that we seek to do to help students attain their educational pathway," said Michael Amick, vice president of distance education.

"That online course or online program really helps our students access the path that they need to complete their education and we really have focused on doing that in a high-quality way."

Of all the Arizona colleges, PCC ranked the highest at #44 and was awarded a five star from Newsweek.