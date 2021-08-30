Pima Community College to bring back live arts performances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In front of staff judges, students at Pima Community College showed why they deserve to be "center stage." Months from opening day, auditions took place for the musical "Little Shop of Horrors." The show will be Pima's first live performance since the pandemic began.

"We had our first round go last night. This is our second round. As you can tell, I'm just really excited," said Pima Community College student, P.J. Peavy.

"After being on my butt for almost a year, and finally being able to do something...it's great," said Pima Community College student, Andrea Ashe.

During the pandemic, Pima's Center for the Arts prepared shows for a virtual audience.

"We still were creating and being innovative and trying different approaches to making artwork and sharing artwork. The idea of having people come back and giving people the shared experience of watching an arts event in person...I feel like that's magical for people," said Pima Community College Dean of Arts, Steven Higginbotham.

The magic can already be felt inside the newly renovated Proscenium Theatre on the West campus. During shows, the audience will be limited to 50% capacity. Everyone is required to wear a mask.

"I feel like Pima has created some really great safety protocols and put them in place so everybody is safe on campus," said Higginbotham.

Even though many students are hoping to land the lead role, cheering each other on always comes first.

"It's like a family. We support and encourage each other. I love that," said Peavy.

"Little Shop of Horrors" will premiere at Proscenium Theatre on November 11. Tickets go on sale on September 14.

For a full schedule of events at Pima Community College's Center for the Arts, click here.

