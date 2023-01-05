Pima Community College 'Super Saturdays' offer registration, application help

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — New and continuing students at Pima Community College can connect with advisors the next two Saturdays for help applying to the college, applying for financial aid and registering for classes.

'Super Saturday' is a recurring registration event at the PCC Downtown Campus, 1255 N. Stone Ave., Saturdays, Jan. 7 and 14 starting at 9 a.m. and concluding at 1 p.m.

Students can register for courses from Jan. 12 - 18. PCC says registration remains open until the day before the first meeting of a typical 16-week course.

The college has additional academic advising sessions posted online.

Classes for PCC's spring semester begin Thursday, Jan. 19.

The college recommends signing up in advance for an advising appointment on the website in order to avoid a potential wait.

