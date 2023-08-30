Pima Community College named top university/college employer in the state

Forbes has named Pima Community College the top university/college employer in Arizona on its annual list of best employers to work for by state.

The college ranked 11th overall on the list, according to a news release issued by PCC.

Forbes partnered with the research firm Statista to compile the list, which can be broken down by state. Together, they surveyed 70,000 employees across the country at companies with a minimum of 500 workers about satisfaction at their jobs.

Some of the companies that ranked higher than Pima Community College in Arizona, included Costco Wholesale, Mayo Clinic, American Express, Salt River Project, Lockheed Martin and Southwest Gas.

Arizona State University ranked 45th on the list. University of Arizona ranked 46th.

