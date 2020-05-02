Pima Community College holds virtual town hall

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima Community College has been operating in remote mode since the statewide emergency.

Today, students learned more about the college's plan for the fall semester.

PCC held a virtual town hall answering questions from students and addressing their concerns.

Provost and executive vice chancellor Delores Duran-Cerda PH.D said "We are converting classes to the hybrid format. That way students have the interaction with our instructors with our faculty face to face, and then also have the online component as well."

While there's no official date for the campus to reopen PCC says fall registrations have been pushed to May 25.