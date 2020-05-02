Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Pima Community College holds virtual town hall

items.[0].videoTitle
Pima Community College has been operating in remote mode since the statewide emergency.
Posted at 10:43 PM, May 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-02 01:43:37-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima Community College has been operating in remote mode since the statewide emergency.

Today, students learned more about the college's plan for the fall semester.

PCC held a virtual town hall answering questions from students and addressing their concerns.

Provost and executive vice chancellor Delores Duran-Cerda PH.D said "We are converting classes to the hybrid format. That way students have the interaction with our instructors with our faculty face to face, and then also have the online component as well."

While there's no official date for the campus to reopen PCC says fall registrations have been pushed to May 25.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.