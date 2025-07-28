Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pima Community College holding Super Saturday registration events

Pima Community College students will have the opportunity to apply and register for fall classes, meet with academic advisors, apply for financial aid, and connect with student services, all in one spot this Saturday, Aug. 2, Aug. 9 and Aug. 16.

The three Super Saturday Registration events, will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at PCC's downtown campus, 1255 N. Stone Ave.

Students are encouraged to sign up for an appointment in advance, but walk-in advising will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Students who can't attend Super Saturday, can schedule an in-person or virtual appointment.

