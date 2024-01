Pima Community College's east campus is closed following a reported nearby shooting, according to a post made on PCC's X feed.

Tucson Police said in an email statement that officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 2 p.m. near East Irvington Road and South Pantano Road. Upon arrival, they found a man who was shot while driving. The man has been taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No suspects have been detained.

Stay with KGUN 9 for more details.