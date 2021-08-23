Pima College to forgive $2.7M in pandemic student debt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Community College announced Monday plans to forgive outstanding balances that students may have accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, PCC said the College will erase about $2.7 million in debt by using money provided by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

“We are pleased to offer relief to those who’ve been adversely affected by the pandemic,” said PCC Chancellor Lee Lambert. “This program will allow us to remove barriers and effectively re-engage with students who may have left PCC for financial reasons but would still like to continue their educational journey.”

If you were enrolled on or after March 13, 2020, PCC says you are eligible for reimbursement. Students will be notified about their balances being waived.

“This is a critical and important decision,“ said Pima Community College Governing Board Chair Demion Clinco. “This action will directly help students harmed by the pandemic and support their recovery and long-range success. We know many Pima students have been significantly impacted directly and indirectly by COVID-19 and this program is one step in supporting community recovery.”

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

