Pima Co. Project gets national recognition

The Living River Project focuses on improving water quality of the Santa Cruz River in Northwest Tucson and Marana. The project is a Pima County partnership with Sonoran Institute to communicate with the public about the environmental health of the Santa Cruz River.
Pima County invested $600 million to improve wastewater reclamation facilities.
The Living River Project Steering Committee includes representatives from: Regional Flood Control District, Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department, Office of Sustainability and Conservation, and Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation.