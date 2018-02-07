Pima Co. Project gets national recognition

TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima County is getting national recognition.

The county's Living River Project received the 2018 National Environmental Achievement Award for Public Information and Education. The award was given to the project Steering Committee.

The award was given for the Living River annual report series. It demonstrates the benefits of improved water quality to the community.

The award is given by the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA).

The Living River Project focuses on improving water quality of the Santa Cruz River in Northwest Tucson and Marana. The project is a Pima County partnership with Sonoran Institute to communicate with the public about the environmental health of the Santa Cruz River.

Pima County invested $600 million to improve wastewater reclamation facilities.

The Living River Project Steering Committee includes representatives from: Regional Flood Control District, Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department, Office of Sustainability and Conservation, and Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation.